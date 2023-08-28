Meteorologist warns of major hurricane to hit Florida
Video play button

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and could bring potentially catastrophic winds, heavy rain and flooding to Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 3 storm later this week, prompting evacuations and school closures in parts of the state.

By Monday night, Idalia was “almost a hurricane” as it inched closer to the United States, and a life-threatening storm surge was becoming increasingly likely for parts of of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Melissa Alonso, Devon Sayers and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this story.