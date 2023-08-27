Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
Video play button

(CNN) — A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast as the state braces for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall this week.

The hurricane watch stretches from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon update. In addition to the hurricane watch, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Englewood to Chokoloskee and the Dry Tortugas.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.