CNN meteorologist anticipates Hurricane Lee to 'rapidly intensify' over the next 48 hours
(CNN) — Hurricane Lee strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to intensify further into a Category 5 in the coming days, ahead of a precarious and uncertain northward turn that much of the East Coast will have to watch closely.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as of early Thursday, located about 870 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.