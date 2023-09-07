CNN meteorologist anticipates Hurricane Lee to 'rapidly intensify' over the next 48 hours
(CNN) — Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 130 mph, according to the 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

“Additional strengthening is expected tonight. Fluctuations in intensity are expected after that, but Lee is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane well into next week,” the center said.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.