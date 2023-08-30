Hurricane Idalia nears landfall as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Idalia has intensified into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, packing monster winds of 130 mph as it turns streets to rivers and knocks out power along Florida’s western shore ahead of an expected landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia is now a strong and dangerous Category 3 hurricane, packing monster winds of 125 mph as it turns streets to rivers and knocks out power along Florida’s western shore ahead of an expected landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.

With residents warned to flee and the National Guard prepping for rescues, the “extremely dangerous” storm is expected to strike the Big Bend coast linking Florida’s panhandle and peninsula with once-in-a-lifetime damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge of up to 16 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser, Sara Smart, Eric Zerkel, Mary Gilbert, Lauren Mascarenhas, Joe Sutton, Amy Simonson, Dave Alsup, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.