Hurricane Hilary strengthens to a Category 4 storm, but is expected to weaken before bringing rain to the Southwest US this weekend

A man moors his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, as then-tropical storm Hilary churns in the Pacific Ocean on August 16.

 Francisco Robles/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, yet is expected to weaken over the weekend as it brings rain and the threat of flooding to parts of the Southwest US.

Hilary was churning about 425 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, early Friday morning with sustained winds of 140 mph with stronger gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel, Taylor Ward and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.