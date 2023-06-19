(CNN) — Hundreds of thousands are without power across the South as states swelter under record-breaking temperatures following a round of severe storms that brought hail and tornado reports. And more storms are on the way.

More than 500,000 customers were without power in the South as of Sunday evening – including more than 220,000 in Oklahoma and more than 100,000 in Texas and another 100,000 in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Mitchell McCluskey and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.