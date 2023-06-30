How storms will help bring an end to one heat wave, as another builds in the West

A woman fans herself outside a grocery store in New Orleans on June 28.

 Chris Granger/AP

(CNN) — A heat wave in parts of the South and Mississippi Valley is peaking and a new one is building in the West on Friday, putting more than 70 million people in those areas under heat alerts ahead of the holiday weekend.

More dangerous severe thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain along the northern side of the heat dome are forecast to track eastward from the Central Plains to the Ohio Valley and eventually the mid-Atlantic over the next couple of days, bringing some heat relief, but also the risk of damaging storms and additional power outages.

