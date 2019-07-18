Dangerously hot weather possible for Thursday and Friday

High temperatures may soar into the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday. Combined with high humidity, heat index readings may climb well into the triple digits, resulting in dangerously hot conditions, especially for those people at risk from the heat, such as those in poor physical shape, the elderly, infants and young children, and those who work in direct sunlight.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect from noon Thursday until 7 PM Friday for Crawford and Grant counties of southwestern Wisconsin. Heat advisories for the same period have been posted for areas northwest of a Lone Rock to Wisconsin Dells line, while areas further to the east (including Madison and Milwaukee) have the advisory run until 11 PM Friday night.

Thursday's heat is a little dependent on how quickly thunderstorms can clear from southern Wisconsin during the morning hours. Some of these thunderstorms may have heavy rainfall and gusty winds. If the thunderstorms and their associated cloud cover linger later into Thursday morning, returning sunshine after the storms might be limited to a shorter time frame, resulting in high temperatures that might not reach expected levels in the middle 90s. Assuming high temperatures reach their forecast levels, afternoon heat index values should reach the 102 to 107 degrees range.

Thunderstorm chances are more questionable from Thursday afternoon through much of the day Saturday. Because the hot and humid atmosphere will be very unstable, any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, and perhaps high winds as well. However, the best chances for thunderstorms will be farther north in the northern half of Wisconsin closer to a stationary front that will divide the hot and humid weather from cooler air to the north. It is quite possible that southern Wisconsin could see little or no rainfall during that time period, also keeping at least temporary breaks from the oppressive heat as well.

Friday is likely to be the hottest day, with high temperatures in the middle 90s accompanied by heat index readings from 104 to near 110 degrees.

By later Saturday afternoon, the front to the north will begin moving southward as a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and Sunday as the front moves through southern Wisconsin. Depending on when the thunderstorms arrive on Saturday could make a difference as to how hot temperatures will get during Saturday afternoon. If the thunderstorms arrive earlier, high temperatures won't reach the 90s. Should they be delayed until the evening, high temperatures may reach the middle 90s with heat index values possibly reaching to near 110 degrees again. The thunderstorms may also be strong to severe, with high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall possible.

Relief from the heat will arrive by next week. High temperatures on Sunday will fall back into the middle 80s. High temperatures will be near the seasonal average in the lower 80s by Monday, accompanied by lower humidity.

During the high heat over the next few days, please follow these hot weather safety tips. Keep an eye on relatives, neighbors and friends who may not have access to someplace cool during the day, and check to see that they have access to fans or some way to stay cool at night as warm overnight low temperatures coupled with high humidity puts added stress on the bodies of those at risk from the heat even while they are sleeping. Finally, make sure pets that are out of doors have plenty of water and shade, and consider bringing them inside to cooler temperatures until the heat breaks.