Very warm Thursday afternoon, feeling like 110 degrees Friday afternoon

Dangerous heat and humidity are forecast for southern Wisconsin through the end of the week. Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will send heat index values well above 100 degrees at times.

Morning showers and thunderstorms and associated cloud cover kept southern Wisconsin cool to start Thursday. Even with the sunshine returning Thursday afternoon, high temperatures won't be able to make it out of the upper 80s. However, while the rain helped with thermometer readings, it didn't do anything to decrease the humidity. Heat index values late Thursday afternoon could still reach the middle to upper 90s. A few spots, mainly across southwestern Wisconsin, could feel like the triple digits.

There will not be any relief from the heat overnight. Temperatures will barely fall below 80 degrees into Friday morning. With such a warm start, Friday will be the hottest day of the year. Highs will reach the middle 90s, with heat index values near 110 in the afternoon and evening. It could be Madison's hottest day since 2012.

The timing of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday is still up in the air. So, it's possible that southern Wisconsin experiences some more oppressive heat and humidity on Saturday before storms cool us down sometime Saturday afternoon.

Relief is in the forecast for the second part of the weekend. A cold front will move through the area late on Saturday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with that front late Saturday into early Sunday, but humidity levels should drop on Sunday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s on Sunday. The extended forecast looks much more comfortable for next week.