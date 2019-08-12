Heavy rain threat shifts south

Today is an Alert Day as the potential for heavy rain still exists through extreme southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, however, the latest model trends are pulling the rain potential even farther south.

The timing should remain the same in terms of showers arriving just after noon west of Madison.

Though as the evening progresses, notice how the trend among the modeling is for the showers to be much farther south and less widespread.

By late evening and into the overnight hours, shower chances should come to an end.

Total forecast precipitation amounts have also dropped significantly from 1 to 2 inches to perhaps less than a quarter of an inch.

Given the southern shift in the modeling, the excessive rainfall outlook has also shifted toward the south, removing most of the area from the slight risk but leaving the southern parts of the state in the marginal risk.

The News 3 Now First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the evolving forecast as the day goes on.