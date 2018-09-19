Heavy rain, severe weather possible throughout Thursday

After some light rain showers moved across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, additional rounds of heavy rain and severe weather are possible early Thursday morning and late Thursday night.



Alert Days are in the forecast overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will set up ahead of a warm front overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This is when the most significant heavy rain and flash flooding threat exists, generally north and west of Madison. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 PM Thursday for the La Crosse area and most of southwestern Wisconsin.

Latest forecast model trends have the area of heaviest rain shifting closer to Madison. We will continue to monitor trends as the rain gets closer. Just because your area is not under a Flash Flood Watch does not mean that flooding isn’t possible.Skies will clear a bit during the late morning and early afternoon hours of Thursday. Temperatures will warm significantly ahead of a cold front, as highs climb into the middle 80s. With high humidity, it could feel like the low 90s at times.Thursday afternoon and evening could feature some strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph. Some additional areas of heavy rain are possible as well.The cold front will move through southern Wisconsin late Thursday night, and the rain showers will wrap up early Friday morning.By the time the storms are done, 1-2 inches of rain are possible across southern Wisconsin, with some spots picking up 2-4 inches by Friday morning.