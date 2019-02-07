Wintry mix causes treacherous travel conditions for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. - Roads are icy and slick and sidewalks are slippery after multiple rounds of wintry mix across southern Wisconsin over the past few days.



Add to that the most potent round of wintry mix yet and you have the makings for treacherous travel conditions for most of Thursday.

This is what Rick and Linda Curcio woke up to in Milton this morning. Already some parts of southern WI have picked up more than 0.1" of #ice, with more falling/on the way. I just walked through some light freezing rain in Madison, and it was quite slippery. @WISCTV_News3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LZVPlesBMU — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) February 7, 2019

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are likely across southern Wisconsin Thursday morning and early afternoon. We'll see a change over to just snow as temperatures fall behind a cold front later Thursday.

Some spots across southern Wisconsin could pick up more than a quarter of an inch of ice by the end of Thursday. Snow amounts will remain relatively minor for most areas. The highest snow amounts will fall north and west of Dane County.



Any snow showers will end later Thursday evening. Bitterly cold air arrives once again for Friday, with wind chills of 10 to 25 below zero possible to start the weekend.

The third wave of mixed precipitation has arrived across southern Wisconsin. Freezing rain rates up to 0.10" per hr are possible for the rest of this morning. That would make already icy roads even more hazardous. Please take it easy. https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/rUIOegLypj — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) February 7, 2019

Give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads Thursday morning if you need to travel. It is nearly impossible to get any sort of traction on freezing rain, so reduce your speed while driving.