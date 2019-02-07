Wintry mix causes treacherous travel conditions for Thursday

Weather

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 09:53 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Roads are icy and slick and sidewalks are slippery after multiple rounds of wintry mix across southern Wisconsin over the past few days. 

Add to that the most potent round of wintry mix yet and you have the makings for treacherous travel conditions for most of Thursday. 

 

 

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are likely across southern Wisconsin Thursday morning and early afternoon. We'll see a change over to just snow as temperatures fall behind a cold front later Thursday.

 

Some spots across southern Wisconsin could pick up more than a quarter of an inch of ice by the end of Thursday. Snow amounts will remain relatively minor for most areas. The highest snow amounts will fall north and west of Dane County. 

Any snow showers will end later Thursday evening. Bitterly cold air arrives once again for Friday, with wind chills of 10 to 25 below zero possible to start the weekend.  

 

 

Give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads Thursday morning if you need to travel. It is nearly impossible to get any sort of traction on freezing rain, so reduce your speed while driving. 

