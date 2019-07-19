Heat wave brings dangerously hot weather, up to 110 degree heat index

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Our heat wave should hit its peak Friday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the middle 90s in most areas.

Dew point temperatures are unusually and extremely high, due in part to moisture added to the air by thunderstorms overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, heat index readings will likely be above 105 degrees, with some locations exceeding 110 degrees. The heat index (or apparent temperature) is the temperature your body feels when you combine thermometer readings with the humidity. Heat indexes above 105 degrees are dangerously hot, as heat exhaustion and heatstroke can become much more likely for vulnerable people.

Dangerously hot weather this PM; highs in the middle 90s, heat index readings to 110 degrees or above in some areas. Hot Saturday, late PM t-storms could be severe, but the heat breaks on Sunday. Gary Cannalte's forecast: https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/X23kuszEu7 — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) July 19, 2019

Thunderstorms over the past two nights have brought heavy rain to areas northwest of Madison. As much as 3 to 6 inches or more of rain have fallen between Madison and La Crosse, with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches falling over eastern Iowa and the rest of southern Wisconsin.

In addition to causing flooding, the rainfall has added moisture to an already humid air mass. Dew point temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s have been common over the area.

When coupled with actual air temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s, heat index readings of 100 to 110 degrees or higher will be common Friday afternoon.

While southern Wisconsin's weather is dangerously hot, a significant severe weather outbreak is possible from eastern Minnesota into northern Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into night.

An extremely unstable atmosphere, along with a strong jet stream aloft and an approaching cold front will cause thunderstorms to develop very rapidly. A few strong tornadoes may be possible before thunderstorms form into a line that brings the potential of a "derecho," which is a squall line that creates widespread and long-lasting wind damage.

As of Friday afternoon, it appeared the higher threat of severe weather will stay north of southern Wisconsin. If the storms make it this far south, there could be a threat of high winds and heavy rain.

At night, the very humid air will keep overnight low temperatures in the middle to the upper 70s, and heat index readings may remain in the 80s. This is unusually warm for temperatures at night, and those without access to air conditioning or cooling fans will have added stress put on their bodies.

It will also give temperatures and heat indexes a good head start on climbing to near dangerous levels on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees again, with heat index readings climbing to the triple digits.

There is a little more uncertainty as to how hot temperatures will be on Saturday.

A cold front will be moving southeastward across the state during the day and will cause a line of thunderstorms to develop along the front. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, with high winds and heavy rain the main threats.

As the storms move through, temperatures will fall quickly. High temperatures will depend on the timing of the front and its associated thunderstorms. Should it arrive a little earlier, temperatures and heat index readings won't be as high as forecast. If the front arrives a little later, high temperatures and the heat index values could be higher than in the current forecast.

The heat wave will come to an end with the passage of the cold front late Saturday. Temperatures will drop back to around 80 degrees by Sunday, and humidity levels will also be significantly less for most of next week.

During the heat wave, keep these hot weather safety tips in mind:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water; avoid caffeine, sugary drinks and alcohol

Eat smaller meals through the day; avoid overeating

Wear loose-fitting, light colored, lightweight clothing

Avoid strenuous work or exercise during the hottest times of the day

If working outdoors, take frequent breaks someplace cool if possible

Check on family and friends who do not have access to air conditioning

The elderly, those people in poor physical shape, and infants and small children are especially vulnerable to the effects of heat. This is especially true at night, as the warm overnight temperatures place a stress on the body even while sleeping. Have them move to air-conditioned areas if possible, otherwise make sure fans are used to provide air circulation and at least some cooling.

Make sure outdoor pets have access to plenty of water and shade; move them indoors if possible while the heat lasts, especially during the day.

2:00 PM- This is unreal. And these numbers will most likely increase over the next few hours #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/c1G093ddjr — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 19, 2019

