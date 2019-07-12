Heading toward a heat wave: Feeling like triple digits next week

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A prolonged hot and humid air mass will set up across southern Wisconsin starting Sunday. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 90s for most of the week.

Coupled with the elevated humidity, it will feel like the triple digits during most afternoons. Alert Days are in the forecast starting Sunday and lasting through all of next week due to the heat and humidity.

On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, there is a slight chance for a possible break from the heat. Moisture associated with Tropical Storm Barry will move close to Wisconsin by the middle of next week. However, the latest forecast guidance keeps the best rain and storm chances south of southern Wisconsin.

In any event, there doesn’t appear to be any major relief from the hot weather anytime soon. There is a good chance that temperatures will be well above normal for most of the next two weeks.

Remember: Heat is the No. 1 related weather killer. Have a plan in place now to stay safe and cool when the hot and humid weather arrives.

