Weather

Governor announces 2 new flooding assistance programs

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 11:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 11:13 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker is announcing two new programs to help people and businesses recover from flooding.

The governor's office issued a news release Friday saying the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is launching a new $2 million program that will provide no-interest loans of up to $10,000 for repairing homes.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., meanwhile, is launching a $2 million loan program to help small businesses recover. WEDC will award grants to regional entities that will provide no-interest loans of up to $15,000 for businesses to make repairs and cover operating expenses. Businesses may also be able to secure forgivable loans of up to $15,000.

Anyone interested in a WHEDA loan can call 1-800-562-5546. More information about the business loans is available at https://wedc.org/disasterrecovery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars