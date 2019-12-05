Generally mild through the weekend, then winter returns next week

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The quiet weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

High temperatures should be at or above 40 degrees for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Friday will be a little colder, with high temperatures in the lower 30s. The pattern will change beginning on Monday, with a return to winter cold and chances for snow for southern Wisconsin.

The change will begin on Sunday night. After a chance for a few rain showers during the day on Sunday, precipitation should change to a few flurries later Sunday night as a cold front brings colder weather to the state.

On Monday, temperatures will continue to fall during the day as a storm system develops east of Wisconsin. Light snow is likely Monday afternoon and Monday night, but any snow accumulations should be minor. The snow will end as flurries early Tuesday morning.

The combination of brisk northerly winds on the back side of the departing storm system and new snow cover over southern Wisconsin will bring much colder weather to the Badger State. Even though skies will be partly sunny for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will only be around 20 degrees on Tuesday and may not get out of the teens on Wednesday. The brisk winds will bring subzero wind chills at times, especially on Tuesday night, when low temperatures should drop into the single digits.

Another storm system may affect southern Wisconsin from later Thursday into Friday of next week. Depending on the storm's path, accumulating snow is possible from this system, but it's too early to predict how much we can expect. While temperatures won't be quite as cold, they are still expected to stay below normal, only reaching the middle to the upper 20s.

