Days of mosquito season are numbered as first frost approaches

It’s no secret that the mosquitoes have been relentless this year, and with a record high population of the blood searching pests, many have wondered how soon the door can close on this so called “mosquito season."

In this case, the first true frost of the season very well could be a best friend….or at least the kind of friend you want around just in time to get the job done and then head home. After all, we all know what else is associated with the weeks just beyond the arrival of frost.

Nonetheless, a freezing (literally) morning is what it takes to get rid of the mosquitoes, and with temperatures already poised to be in the low 40s for overnight lows in the week ahead, it may not be long until the mosquitoes only amount to a distant buzzing in the far back corners of our minds.

In fact, the average date for the first frost is a mere 16 days away.

That’s right, Oct. 11 is the average first frost and freeze date, but in a fair disclaimer, it doesn’t mean it’ll happen by that date every year. After all, the latest first frost occurred well into November.

With that being said, it’s worth noting that the “frosty” air of Canada is on the move, and some forecast models do suggest a dip south by the end of the first or second week of October.

If this holds, the days of the mosquito season are truly numbered.