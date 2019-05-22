Friday is an Alert Day

MADISON, Wis. - An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Friday. A storm system will be lifting north through the central United States late Thursday, bringing the threat for severe thunderstorms back to southern Wisconsin.

The exact details of this event are still uncertain, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for severe storms in far southern Wisconsin, with a slight risk area just to the south. Cloud cover may limit the severe weather threat for southern Wisconsin on Friday.

A stationary front will likely remain close to southern Wisconsin through the weekend. While there will be plenty of dry weather, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms is still in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures should be close to normal with highs near 70.