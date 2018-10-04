Flash Flood threat Friday
MADISON, Wis. - Friday night into Saturday have been declared Alert Days by the News 3 First Alert Weather Center as the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding once again returns to south central Wisconsin.
Flash flood watches have been issued from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Our next weather-maker is bringing rain and a wintry mix to the northern Plains but will work its way into the upper Midwest. As it does, moisture will be pulled in from the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico, which will result in heavy rainfall that appears to be targeting south central Wisconsin with some of the heaviest rain.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of the area in moderate risk of excessive rainfall through Saturday afternoon.
Stay tuned to the News 3 First Alert Weather on air, online, and on social media for the latest weather information.
