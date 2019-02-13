Four weeks of winter's fury: 30 inches of snow in 30 days

If you've been feeling worn out for the last four weeks, I think I might have a possible reason why.

Mother Nature has attempted to fit all of winter into one month across southern Wisconsin.

WOW: Crunching some wild numbers on this Wednesday: In just the last FOUR WEEKS alone, Madison has picked up 30.8" (more than 2.5 feet) of snow! That's more than an inch of snow PER DAY! And, we still have (on average) about 10" of snow left to go! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3WGwkQR1Fv — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) February 13, 2019

Tuesday's snowfall at the airport finished at 8.3 inches, which broke a daily snowfall record for February 12th which had been standing since 1923.

Add that to the one and a half inches of snow recorded on February 11th, and the total snowfall from this last storm finishes just below 10 inches (9.8").

More than two and a half feet of snow has fallen in Madison in the last 28 days alone.

Madison has already eclipsed its typical February snowfall with half of the month to go. For the first time all winter, we've also moved ahead of schedule in terms of seasonal snowfall.

The last time Madison experienced above average seasonal snowfall was Winter 2013-2014, when almost 60" of snow fell throughout the season. Typically, another foot of snow falls between now and the end of the snow season (which, as we saw last year, is April).

Whether it's dealing with constant snowstorms, bouts of freezing rain or historic cold snaps, it's a wonder we're all not napping at this very moment!