WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued from 6 AM Thursday morning until 6 AM Monday morning for particulate matter from Canadian wildfire smoke. A period of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight. Dry weather is then expected through next week and next weekend. A period of very warm to hot and humid weather is expected this weekend and for the first part of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and it will be windy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Any lingering showers will end early on Thursday morning, otherwise, it will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hazy conditions will continue from Canadian wildfire smoke through the weekend. Friday will be dry and very mild, but very warm to hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the early part of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for the second half of next week. After any showers end early Thursday morning, no rain is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, next week, or next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM 6 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY***
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy, and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 Wind: SW 15-25 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers early southeast of Madison, otherwise, becoming partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and a little cooler. High: 75 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very mild. High: 78 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, very warm, and more humid. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but less humid. Low: 67 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 65 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 81 FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada has been issued from 6 AM Thursday morning until 6 AM Monday morning for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
