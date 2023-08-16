​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued from 6 AM Thursday morning until 6 AM Monday morning for particulate matter from Canadian wildfire smoke. A period of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight. Dry weather is then expected through next week and next weekend. A period of very warm to hot and humid weather is expected this weekend and for the first part of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and it will be windy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Any lingering showers will end early on Thursday morning, otherwise, it will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.