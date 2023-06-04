WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal through the next 10 days. Rain chances will be low, mainly for Monday afternoon and night, and again on Saturday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Tonight will be mostly clear and hazy before skies become partly cloudy overnight; it will be a little cooler as well. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. Monday will be variably cloudy and warm with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle 80s. 

