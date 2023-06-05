WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Wildfire smoke should dissipate overnight, with chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight through Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for late Friday night and Saturday, and again Wednesday afternoon and Thursday of next week. Temperatures will be near or above normal for the next 10 days, with very warm weather returning by the middle of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight, and it will be hazy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees by morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday with pleasant temperatures. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday. The start of next week will be dry until chances for showers and thunderstorms return from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Temperatures will become very warm by the middle of next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 12 AM TUESDAY MORNING***
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, hazy, and a little milder with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 77 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers, mainly west of Madison. Low: 53 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 47 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 53 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 60 High: 81
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 75
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50 High: 78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 60 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight for northeastern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the county of McHENRY (this includes the Chicago metropolitan area). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.