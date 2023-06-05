AQY-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Wildfire smoke should dissipate overnight, with chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight through Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for late Friday night and Saturday, and again Wednesday afternoon and Thursday of next week. Temperatures will be near or above normal for the next 10 days, with very warm weather returning by the middle of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight, and it will be hazy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees by morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

