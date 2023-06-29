WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Air quality from wildfire smoke remains poor across the Midwest, with perhaps a little improvement possible later Friday with a shift in the wind direction. Temperatures will be very warm to hot through Saturday, will drop a bit for Sunday, and be very warm to hot again for the first half of next weekend before falling to near normal by the end of next week. There will be some spotty chances for rain at times, but no widespread heavier rainfall is expected. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear, hazy, and very mild. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny, hot, and hazy, but not as humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 90 to 95 degrees.