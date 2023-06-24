WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and thunderstorms will move in during the evening and overnight hours and continues for Sunday and Monday. Much cooler temperatures will follow.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain chances are on the increase for all of southern Wisconsin this evening and overnight, continuing through Sunday and much of Monday. Thunderstorms are possible, too, especially Saturday night and Sunday. A stronger storm is possible, mainly southwest of Madison, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The high rain chances will result in welcome moisture for many, with some areas in southern Wisconsin receiving up to 1" of rain, although not everyone will receive that much rain, and it will likely not be enough to bust severe drought conditions in many areas.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Beyond the rainfall through Monday, cooler and more seasonable temperatures are expected for most of next week with highs only peaking around 80°. There will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the upcoming work week as well.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT***
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 65 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 76 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely. A thunderstorm is possible. Low: 61 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. High: 73 Wind: NW 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable; increasing clouds at night with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 54 High: 79
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 81
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of showers and storms early. Low: 58 High: 80
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm Low: 57 High: 81
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 86
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 64 High: 87
NOTES: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms for northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for southwest Wisconsin and parts of southcentral Wisconsin. The main risk is for damaging winds. The threat for large hail and an isolated tornado are possible, mainly over northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until 11 PM Saturday evening for unhealthy air conditions. Sensitive individuals should reduce or avoid strenuous outdoor activities
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.