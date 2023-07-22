WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through Monday night before the heat and humidity arrive by the middle of the next week.  Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees during this time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase by early this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms spread across the southern Wisconsin.  Temperatures will warm into the low 80s early this afternoon before cooling off into the low 70s by the evening.  The showers and thunderstorms should diminish this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy.  Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tags