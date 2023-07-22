WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through Monday night before the heat and humidity arrive by the middle of the next week. Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees during this time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase by early this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms spread across the southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s early this afternoon before cooling off into the low 70s by the evening. The showers and thunderstorms should diminish this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms are possible to end the weekend and to start the work week before it gets hot and humid. This heatwave will be short-lived as slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by the end of the week behind a cold front. This front may bring some showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through Friday as it digs south through the area.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 60 Wind: Light W
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 82 Wind: W/SW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and at night. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 93 to 98
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 70 High: 92; Heat Index: 95 to 100
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 94; Heat Index: 97 to 102
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, but turning less humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
