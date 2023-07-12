WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the mid afternoon and more chances return overnight and again Friday afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures return Thursday and will continue through next week, although it will be hot toward the end of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with showers and thunderstorm from the late morning through the mid afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon. With skies remaining mostly cloudy this afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. Expect dry weather this evening with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday looks generally dry with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms. Highs will warm back into the low 80s. We'll have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm through next week, likely reaching the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday of next week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 73 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy for and a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: Light and Variable
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 64 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm.. Low: 57 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87 Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 High: 92 Heat Index: 94 to 99
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southern two-thirds of Iowa, and most of Illinois (except for the extreme north); MARGINAL RISK for the southern half of Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the rest of Illinois, and the southwestern third of Wisconsin (south and west of a Hudson to Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible in Iowa and Illinois. Timing: Wednesday afternoon/Wednesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward morning.