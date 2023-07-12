WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the mid afternoon and more chances return overnight and again Friday afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures return Thursday and will continue through next week, although it will be hot toward the end of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with showers and thunderstorm from the late morning through the mid afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon.  With skies remaining mostly cloudy this afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. Expect dry weather this evening with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s.

