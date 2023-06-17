WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm and mainly dry weather is expected through the end of next week. Temperatures will be even warmer beginning on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s through Monday of the following week. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day with another chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny and warm for Father's Day with a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly west of Dane County.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions are expected through the next 7 days, with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day. Our next chance of rain after that won't be until next weekend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning on Monday of next week and lasting through Monday of the following week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 56 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 61 High: 82
