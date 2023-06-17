GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm and mainly dry weather is expected from this weekend through next week, next weekend, and into the start of the following week. Temperatures will be even warmer beginning on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s through Monday of the following week. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday of next weekend, otherwise little, if any rain is expected for the next 10 days.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today, skies will become mostly sunny, and it will be hazy and warm. Temperatures will climb to highs in the low 80s this afternoon.

