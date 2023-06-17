WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm and mainly dry weather is expected through the end of next week. Temperatures will be even warmer beginning on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s through Monday of the following week. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day with another chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny and warm for Father's Day with a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly west of Dane County.

