WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mainly quiet weather pattern through the weekend, with small rain chances tomorrow and during the upcoming weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon before falling to near 70 degrees by 9 PM.  Some high clouds will keep skies partly cloudy through the day before clearing out this evening.  Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight with increasing clouds towards morning.

