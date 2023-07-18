WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mainly quiet weather pattern through the weekend, with small rain chances tomorrow and during the upcoming weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon before falling to near 70 degrees by 9 PM. Some high clouds will keep skies partly cloudy through the day before clearing out this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight with increasing clouds towards morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Small rain chances return Wednesday as a weak system passes through. Another system may bring a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend before dry conditions return for the start of next week. Overall, near average temperatures through next weekend before they rise to above average for the new work week, along with increased humidity levels. Temperatures remain above average for the following weekend although not quite as humid.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and mild. High: 79 Wind: Light W
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 57 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorms, otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 81 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 66 High: 89 Heat Index: 91 to 96
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
