AQY-ADI.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An Air Quality Advisory has been issued from noon until 11 PM today for most of Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan for high levels of ozone. Early summer weather with warm to hot temperatures will continue into early next week. There will be small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives from late afternoon of Monday of next week through Monday night as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. Shower chances will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off to a little below normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  This Memorial Day will be partly sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tags

Meteorologist

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.