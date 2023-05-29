WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 11 PM today for most of Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan for high levels of ozone. Early summer weather with warm to hot temperatures will continue into early next week. There will be small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives from late afternoon of Monday of next week through Monday night as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. Shower chances will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off to a little below normal.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s. Even warmer tomorrow with more partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be very warm, while Wednesday and Thursday will be downright hot as high temperatures reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year; there will be slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Friday will be very warm with a little better chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Next weekend will remain very warm, but should be dry. After a warm day on Monday of next week, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day into Monday night as a cold front moves southward across Wisconsin. Behind the cold front, Temperatures will fall to a little below normal for the middle of next week. It will be breezy as well, with a chance of showers lingering into Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 58 Wind: Light SE
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 87 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH