WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 11 PM today for most of Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan for high levels of ozone. Early summer weather with warm to hot temperatures will continue into early next week. There will be small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives from late afternoon of Monday of next week through Monday night as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. Shower chances will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off to a little below normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s. Even warmer tomorrow with more partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Tags