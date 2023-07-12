WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Additional rain chances are expected through Friday before we dry out for the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance for some overnight showers or thunderstorms as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. With the recent rainfall, some patchy fog is possible as well overnight, lingering through the morning commute. Mainly dry conditions are expected tomorrow, with an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm. With more sunshine, high temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms can end the work week before drier conditions return for the weekend. Overall temperatures will remain near or slightly above average through early next week. Temperatures slowly begin to warm next week, likely reaching the 90s by the second half of the week before they fall back for the following weekend. Although looking mostly dry next week, we can't rule out an afternoon or overnight shower or thunderstorm for the second of the week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 62; nearly steady temperatures overnight Wind: Light and Variable
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward morning. Low: 66 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 84 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but less humid. Low: 66 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm; a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 High: 84
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm.. Low: 57 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 87 Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early, otherwise, partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 64 High: 87 Heat Index: 88 to 93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 66 High: 90 Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but not quite as humid. Low: 64 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86
