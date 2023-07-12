WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Additional rain chances are expected through Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance for some overnight showers or thunderstorms as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. With the recent rainfall, some patchy fog is possible as well overnight, lingering through the morning commute. Mainly dry conditions are expected tomorrow, with an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm. With more sunshine, high temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.