WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll have a few chances for showers and thunderstorms headed into the weekend. A cluster of showers and thunderstorm is expected after midnight tonight and another chance Friday evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 80°. After midnight expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm weather is expected this afternoon through all of next week and next weekend. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening with a better chance after midnight tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Expect partly sunny skies this weekend with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. Monday through Wednesday should be dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, with a slight chance for rain lingering into early Thursday morning. The rest of next into next weekend should be dry.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 79 Wind: W/SW 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and a chance after midnight. Low: 66 around midnight; nearly steady temperatures overnight Wind: SW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Low: 66 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but less humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 82
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early, otherwise, partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 66 High: 84; Heat Index: 87 to 92
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and a little less humid. Low: 64 High: 83
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
