WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll have a few chances for showers and thunderstorms headed into the weekend.  A cluster of showers and thunderstorm is expected after midnight tonight and another chance Friday evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 80°. After midnight expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

