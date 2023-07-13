EXT-HRRR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll have a few chances for showers and thunderstorms headed into the weekend.  A cluster of showers and thunderstorm is expected after midnight tonight and another chance Friday evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There will be a few isolated showers and storms during the evening with another round of rainfall early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s by midnight and remain steady through sunrise. More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s. 