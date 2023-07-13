WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll have a few chances for showers and thunderstorms headed into the weekend. A cluster of showers and thunderstorm is expected after midnight tonight and another chance Friday evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There will be a few isolated showers and storms during the evening with another round of rainfall early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s by midnight and remain steady through sunrise. More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm weather is expected through this weekend and all of next week. There will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening with a another chance after midnight tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Expect partly sunny skies this weekend with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. Monday through Wednesday should be dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, with a slight chance for rain lingering into early Thursday morning. The rest of next into next weekend should be dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and again toward morning. Low: 66 around midnight; nearly steady temperatures overnight Wind: SW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 86; Heat Index: 88 to 93 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Low: 66 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Low: 62 High: 82
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day (scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 85
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 62 High: 83
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
