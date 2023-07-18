WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow and tomorrow night, with a few strong ones possible in central Wisconsin.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will fall near 70 degrees by 9 PM with clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight, with increasing clouds towards morning. A shower or two is possible tomorrow, mainly in the morning, with temperatures rising into the lower to middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After some storms Wednesday night, dry conditions are expected for the end of the work week. Another system brings a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend before dry conditions return next week. Overall, near average temperatures through the weekend before they rise to above average for the new work week, along with increased humidity levels. Temperatures remain above average for the following weekend, although not quite as humid.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorms, otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 82 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and at night. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 86 Heat Index: 87 to 95
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 66 High: 91 Heat Index: 93 to 98
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90 Heat Index: 92 to 97
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
