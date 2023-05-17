WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smokey skies are expected through tomorrow before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall into the middle 40s overnight, they quickly climb back into the middle 70s tomorrow as winds increase out of the south. Smokey/hazy skies during the day will be replaced by a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through southern Wisconsin tomorrow night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Some showers are still possible on Friday before dry conditions return for the weekend and likely last through the middle of next week. After a cool Friday, high temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend. These seasonable temperatures continue for the start of the new work week before climbing to the 80s by mid-week. Along with these warmer conditions comes an increased threat in showers and thunderstorms. These warm temperatures, showers, and thunderstorms chances will continue through Memorial Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms northwest of Madison late in the day. High: 77 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with a slight chance of showers. High: 65 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 56 High: 82
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Thursday/Thursday night: MARGINAL RISK
