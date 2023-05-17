WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Smokey skies are expected through tomorrow before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall into the middle 40s overnight, they quickly climb back into the middle 70s tomorrow as winds increase out of the south.  Smokey/hazy skies during the day will be replaced by a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through southern Wisconsin tomorrow night.

Tags