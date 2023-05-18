3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  A cold front will arrive after midnight.  Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop after dark tonight.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s this afternoon. Smokey/hazy skies during the day will be replaced by a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through southern Wisconsin tonight.

