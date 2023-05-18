WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will arrive after midnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop after dark tonight.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s this afternoon. Smokey/hazy skies during the day will be replaced by a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through southern Wisconsin tonight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers should exit before sunrise Friday. Dry conditions will return for the weekend and likely last through the middle of next week. After a cool Friday, high temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend. These seasonable temperatures continue for the start of the new work week before climbing to the 80s by mid-week. Along with these warmer conditions comes an increased threat in showers and thunderstorms. These warm temperatures, showers, and thunderstorms chances will continue through Memorial Day weekend.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and milder. High: 75 Wind: S 10-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 54 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a slight chance of showers. High: 62 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 58 High: 82
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: MARGINAL RISK
