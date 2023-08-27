WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect refreshingly comfortable high and low temperatures through Thursday of the upcoming work week, with mostly dry conditions. Our attention turns to a warm up, starting as early as Friday, where high temperatures will once again approach 90 degrees in some areas, lasting into Labor Day. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clear skies and comfortable weather is expected Sunday night, with low temperatures in the middle 50s. Very mild temperatures are expected Monday, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers Monday night.

