WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More rain opportunities, along with warmer temperatures, are expected later tonight and through Friday. Wet and mild conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon, with temperatures rising to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. More showers and a few thunderstorms are possible later tonight (especially SW of Madison) as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. It could be another wet morning commute for Wednesday, although we are not expecting as long or as widespread rain event that occurred Tuesday morning. With more sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees.

