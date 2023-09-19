WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More rain opportunities, along with warmer temperatures, are expected later tonight and through Friday. Wet and mild conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon, with temperatures rising to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. More showers and a few thunderstorms are possible later tonight (especially SW of Madison) as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. It could be another wet morning commute for Wednesday, although we are not expecting as long or as widespread rain event that occurred Tuesday morning. With more sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s through Saturday before falling back to around 70 degrees for the rest of the extended. As for precipitation, a large and slow-moving system brings good rain opportunities to the area Thursday night through next Tuesday, with the best chances Saturday night and Sunday. Although it's too early to say the weekend is a complete washout, definitely plan for wet conditions. Dry conditions look to return by the middle of next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 71 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.. Low: 59 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers, mainly during the morning. High: 81 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild.. Low: 60 Wind: Light S
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night) High: 80
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 78
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 73
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 69
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.. Low: 54 High: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 53 High: 70
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 71
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 71
