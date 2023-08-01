WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Even though humidity levels will rise for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain will remain very low. Temperatures will fall off a little from Friday through the weekend into next week but will be nice for early August. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through Monday of next week, and again from Thursday afternoon into Friday. The best rain chances should be from Saturday night into Sunday, but there will also be dry periods as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variable cloudy tonight, and it will be milder. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.