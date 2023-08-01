WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Even though humidity levels will rise for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain will remain very low. Temperatures will fall off a little from Friday through the weekend into next week but will be nice for early August. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through Monday of next week, and again from Thursday afternoon into Friday. The best rain chances should be from Saturday night into Sunday, but there will also be dry periods as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variable cloudy tonight, and it will be milder. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and humid on Thursday. Friday won't be as warm and it will be a little less humid, but there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, with a little better chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures next week will be a little below normal but should be very comfortable for early August. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and again Thursday afternoon, with a little better chance on Friday.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and milder. Low: 66 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming a little more humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH