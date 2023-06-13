WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool and somewhat wet Tuesday, mild and mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week before some showers and thunderstorm return for Father's Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Overnight clouds will begin to scatter. This could lead to areas of fog. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning. More sun is expected tomorrow, allowing temperatures to rise into the 80s for most areas.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Generally seasonable to mild conditions are expected through Father's Day Weekend with shower and thunderstorms chances late Saturday through early Sunday, although widespread significant rainfall is not anticipated. Although high temperatures are fairly seasonable to start next week, they'll climb to near 90 degrees by mid-week, with some small chances for rainfall by the end of the week.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible. Low: 57 Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warmer. High: 81 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 57 Wind: Light and Variable
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High: 79 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 49 High: 80
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night. Low: 51 High: 82
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 86;
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 92
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Low: 63 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 94
