WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Air quality from wildfire smoke should begin to improve with time. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms through Sunday, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday of next week, and from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning of the following week. Temperatures will above normal through the middle of next week, and near normal later next week through next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be variably cloudy, hazy, and very warm, but a little less humid with a chance of showers; a thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Tonight will be variably cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 80s.