WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Wisconsin, today will be an improvement over yesterday. Dry weather is expected through next week and next weekend, other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal today, then should be above normal from this weekend through next week and through next weekend as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Not as hazy today with highs in the upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be comfortable but not as cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s under mostly clear skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm temperatures are in the forecast through this weekend, all of next week, and through next weekend as well. By the end of next week into next weekend, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and perhaps close to 90 degrees. Unfortunately, the weather will be dry for the next 10 days except for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little hazy. High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 53 Wind: E Light
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and a little hazy. High: 82Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
