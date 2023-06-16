WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Wisconsin, today will be an improvement over yesterday. Dry weather is expected through next week and next weekend, other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal today, then should be above normal from this weekend through next week and through next weekend as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Not as hazy today with highs in the upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be comfortable but not as cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s under mostly clear skies. 

