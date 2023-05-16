WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Up and down temperatures are expected through the week with some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. We will likely see some smoke in the skies from Canadian forecast fires from time to time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday night and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. High temperatures will climb back above the 80-degree mark by the middle of the work week with an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 81 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH to NE late in the day
TONIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower, otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 40 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 67 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 43 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy, and milder (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). High: 77 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with scattered showers. Low: 54 High: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 49 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 47 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (becoming mostly cloudy a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 82
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
