WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Up and down temperatures are expected through the week with some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday.  We will likely see some smoke in the skies from Canadian forecast fires from time to time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Today will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.