WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Up and down temperatures are expected through the week with some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday.  We will likely see some smoke in the skies from Canadian forecast fires from time to time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance for shower this evening as a cold front sinks south through the area, before temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight.  Cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s with sunny skies.

