WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Up and down temperatures are expected through the week with some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. We will likely see some smoke in the skies from Canadian forecast fires from time to time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance for shower this evening as a cold front sinks south through the area, before temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s with sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday night and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. High temperatures will climb back above the 80-degree mark by the middle of the work week with an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances.
TONIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower, otherwise, mostly clear and cooler. Low: 40 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 68 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms northwest of Madison late in the day (mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 77 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with a chance of showers. Low: 54 High: 68
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 58 High: 82
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 80
