WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Mainly dry and warm conditions are expected for this Father's Day weekend. Even warmer (or hot) conditions are anticipated for next week with dry conditions continuing.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will remain mostly clear for most of the night before some cloud cover rolls in by the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50s tonight before climbing into the low 80s by tomorrow afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions are expected through next week with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day; otherwise, the best chance for some rainfall looks to happen by next weekend, although that chance doesn't look that great at the moment. High temperatures will slowly climb through the period, eventually hitting or exceeding the 90 degree mark by next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, then becoming partly cloudy by morning. Low: 53 Wind: Light and variable
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, hazy, and warm. High: 82 Wind: Light S
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light SE
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
NOTES:
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until 10 PM for eastern and northeastern Iowa, including the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.