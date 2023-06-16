WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Mainly dry and warm conditions are expected for this Father's Day weekend.  Even warmer (or hot) conditions are anticipated for next week with dry conditions continuing.  

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will remain mostly clear for most of the night before some cloud cover rolls in by the early morning hours.  Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50s tonight before climbing into the low 80s by tomorrow afternoon.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.