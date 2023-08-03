FGY-ADI.png

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM FOR DANE COUNTY AND AREAS TO THE WEST WISCONSIN.***

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dense fog reducing visibilities less than a mile will be possible through 9am. Today will be very warm and humid, but humidity levels will drop on Friday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday night and Sunday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of next week.

