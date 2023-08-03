***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM FOR DANE COUNTY AND AREAS TO THE WEST WISCONSIN.***
WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dense fog reducing visibilities less than a mile will be possible through 9am. Today will be very warm and humid, but humidity levels will drop on Friday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday night and Sunday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index values into the lower 90s at times.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will be warm, but it will be a little less humid. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday night and Sunday; Sunday will be cooler as well.Mainly dry weather is expected from Monday through Wednesday of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday before dry weather returns for next weekend. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal from this weekend through next weekend.
TODAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 87; Heat Index: 89 to 94 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and continued mild. Low: 65 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. High: 84 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5 MPH
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 82
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 76
MONDAY: A slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 80
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.